Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Chimera Investment had a net margin of 61.53% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $172.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of CIM stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,938,788. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.98. Chimera Investment has a twelve month low of $8.05 and a twelve month high of $15.77. The company has a current ratio of 10.01, a quick ratio of 10.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CIM. TheStreet upgraded shares of Chimera Investment from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chimera Investment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Chimera Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Chimera Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It is engaged in the business of investing in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, Agency RMBS, Non-Agency RMBS, Agency CMBS, and other real estate-related assets The firm’s objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

