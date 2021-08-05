Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) is Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s 8th Largest Position

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. cut its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 16.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,881,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 361,699 shares during the period. Citigroup makes up approximately 3.0% of Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $135,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Citigroup by 0.7% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 769,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,431,000 after buying an additional 5,347 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $353,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 5,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selway Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 40,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 75.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Shares of NYSE:C traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $69.43. 326,373 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,755,316. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.33. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.49 and a twelve month high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $17.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

C has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.97.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

See Also: What is channel trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.