The AES (NYSE:AES) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

The AES (NYSE:AES) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. The AES had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 26.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS.

NYSE AES traded up $1.51 on Thursday, reaching $25.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 445,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,541,647. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. The AES has a twelve month low of $15.21 and a twelve month high of $29.07. The company has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a PE ratio of -68.13, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.1505 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. The AES’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AES. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of The AES in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “positive” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of The AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of The AES in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “positive” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The AES from $29.00 to $29.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.13.

About The AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

