Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Buys 76,250 Shares of BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 206,097 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,250 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.25% of BrainsWay worth $2,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BWAY. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of BrainsWay in the 1st quarter valued at $9,163,000. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BrainsWay in the 1st quarter valued at $7,621,000. Cowen AND Company LLC grew its position in BrainsWay by 131.4% during the 1st quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 978,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,838,000 after acquiring an additional 555,779 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP grew its position in BrainsWay by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,602,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,468,000 after acquiring an additional 498,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its position in BrainsWay by 135.1% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 756,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,835,000 after acquiring an additional 435,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.65% of the company’s stock.

Get BrainsWay alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BWAY shares. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of BrainsWay in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered BrainsWay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Northland Securities started coverage on BrainsWay in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on BrainsWay in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.67.

BWAY traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.15. 700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,557. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.75 and a beta of 1.27. BrainsWay Ltd. has a 1-year low of $5.55 and a 1-year high of $11.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.09.

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 million. BrainsWay had a negative net margin of 19.44% and a negative return on equity of 15.38%. On average, analysts expect that BrainsWay Ltd. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BrainsWay Company Profile

Brainsway Ltd., a commercial stage medical device company, focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products in Israel and internationally. It offers deep transcranial magnetic stimulation technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, obsessive-compulsive disorders, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, smoking cessation, Alzheimer's disease, Asperger syndromes, alcohol addictions, attention deficit hyperactivity disorders, Parkinson's disease, and chronic neuropathic pains to transmit electric current flows at varying rates and creating an electromagnetic field that serves to depolarize cortical neurons and activate neural networks in various areas of the brain.

Further Reading: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY).

Receive News & Ratings for BrainsWay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrainsWay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.