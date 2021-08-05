Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,795 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 6,993 shares during the period. Splunk accounts for about 1.8% of Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $5,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in Splunk by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,680,450 shares of the software company’s stock worth $769,587,000 after buying an additional 1,614,130 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Splunk by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,545,920 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $751,361,000 after purchasing an additional 98,098 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Splunk by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,915,824 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $259,191,000 after purchasing an additional 120,304 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Splunk during the 1st quarter valued at about $192,341,000. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its position in Splunk by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,100,935 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $149,155,000 after purchasing an additional 321,388 shares during the period. 84.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SPLK traded up $6.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $147.26. The stock had a trading volume of 89,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,305,785. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $132.88. Splunk Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.28 and a twelve month high of $225.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.79 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The software company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $502.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.85 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 46.72% and a negative return on equity of 49.90%. Splunk’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.56) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPLK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Splunk from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Splunk from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. cut their target price on shares of Splunk from $170.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Splunk from $195.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded shares of Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.88.

In related news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.68, for a total value of $48,754.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,465 shares in the company, valued at $3,025,586.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jason Child sold 1,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.17, for a total value of $211,587.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,318 shares of company stock valued at $1,277,372 in the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk Inc provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

