Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Shares Bought by Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) by 30.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 49,584 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,641 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $4,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sturgeon Ventures LLP increased its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP now owns 23,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 8,663 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 127,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,568,000 after acquiring an additional 9,930 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alteryx in the 4th quarter valued at $628,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 126.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 15,471 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares during the period. 68.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Jeff Horing sold 1,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total transaction of $108,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dean Stoecker sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.03, for a total transaction of $577,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,714 shares of company stock valued at $2,101,867 in the last three months. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AYX traded up $5.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $73.97. 56,128 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 852,555. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of -83.26 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Alteryx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.66 and a twelve month high of $181.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.09.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.17. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 10.91% and a negative return on equity of 6.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alteryx, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

AYX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Alteryx from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $129.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Alteryx from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.73.

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its analytic process automation software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

