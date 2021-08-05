Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 492,708 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 30,255 shares during the period. Akoustis Technologies makes up 1.6% of Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC owned about 0.98% of Akoustis Technologies worth $5,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 437.6% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 204,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 166,141 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,941 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 8,916 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,533 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 4,709 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Akoustis Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 123,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after buying an additional 11,347 shares in the last quarter. 45.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKTS traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,272. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.31 and a 52 week high of $19.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.03.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.01). Akoustis Technologies had a negative net margin of 913.86% and a negative return on equity of 51.94%. The business had revenue of $2.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 594.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Akoustis Technologies, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AKTS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.40.

In related news, Director Steven Denbaars sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total transaction of $69,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,688 shares of company stock valued at $103,503. Company insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Akoustis Technologies Company Profile

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and semiconductor wafer-manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

