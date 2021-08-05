Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.40.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LXRX traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.56. The company had a trading volume of 21,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,912. The company has a market cap of $514.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.25. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $9.65.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.86% and a net margin of 536.83%. As a group, analysts forecast that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 283.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,440 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $64,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $65,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $72,000. 83.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain; and LX2761.

