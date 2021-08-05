Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.40.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.
Shares of NASDAQ:LXRX traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.56. The company had a trading volume of 21,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,912. The company has a market cap of $514.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.25. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $9.65.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 283.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,440 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $64,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $65,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $72,000. 83.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain; and LX2761.
Recommended Story: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?
Receive News & Ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.