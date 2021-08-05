Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) to Post $0.05 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) will report earnings of $0.05 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for New Oriental Education & Technology Group’s earnings. New Oriental Education & Technology Group reported earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Technology Group will report full-year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.45. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for New Oriental Education & Technology Group.

EDU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. DBS Vickers lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.70 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Bank of America lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. New Oriental Education & Technology Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.18.

Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,386,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,182,496. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.08. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.85. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a one year low of $1.94 and a one year high of $19.97.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $259,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,377.4% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

