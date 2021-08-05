Berkshire Bank Decreases Stock Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Berkshire Bank lowered its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 178.9% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded up $2.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $269.55. 72,438 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,294,689. The business has a 50-day moving average of $268.60. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $175.98 and a 1 year high of $277.63.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

