Lamden (TAU) Price Hits $0.0503 on Top Exchanges

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded down 13.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. One Lamden coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0503 or 0.00000124 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lamden has traded 2% higher against the US dollar. Lamden has a market cap of $7.15 million and approximately $70,123.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Lamden alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00010242 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002876 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003452 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000057 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000035 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000468 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lamden Profile

Lamden (TAU) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. Lamden’s official website is lamden.io . Lamden’s official message board is blog.lamden.io . Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

Buying and Selling Lamden

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lamden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lamden using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “TAUUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Lamden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lamden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.