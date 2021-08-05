Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) PT Lowered to $32.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $33.00 to $32.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

NYSE CLW traded up $2.90 on Thursday, hitting $30.42. 2,954 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,058. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Clearwater Paper has a fifty-two week low of $27.30 and a fifty-two week high of $45.81. The firm has a market cap of $507.41 million, a P/E ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.87.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.53) by $0.46. Clearwater Paper had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 17.94%. Analysts forecast that Clearwater Paper will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Clearwater Paper by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,752,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $103,543,000 after purchasing an additional 200,411 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Clearwater Paper by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 308,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,618,000 after purchasing an additional 22,778 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Clearwater Paper in the 1st quarter valued at $358,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Clearwater Paper by 88.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 4,299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

About Clearwater Paper

Clearwater Paper Corporation produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, including bath tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home products and parent rolls.

