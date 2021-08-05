Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Given New $160.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 24.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CIGI. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Colliers International Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Colliers International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colliers International Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.00.

Shares of Colliers International Group stock traded down $3.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $128.81. 2,399 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,973. Colliers International Group has a twelve month low of $52.02 and a twelve month high of $142.04. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 110.62 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $115.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $1.57. Colliers International Group had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $945.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $742.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Colliers International Group will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tobam raised its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 51,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,101,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 7.9% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 2,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 9.7% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 4,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 147,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,129,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 8.2% during the first quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 7,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

Colliers International Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. The firm primarily offers outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage, and sales brokerage. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

