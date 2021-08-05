GenWealth Group Inc. Invests $271,000 in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

GenWealth Group Inc. purchased a new position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Booking by 100.6% in the 1st quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC now owns 12 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Booking stock traded up $134.81 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2,220.45. The stock had a trading volume of 15,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,538. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,235.10. The stock has a market cap of $91.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.98, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,589.00 and a 1 year high of $2,516.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.69) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Booking had a net margin of 12.44% and a negative return on equity of 3.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 242.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($10.81) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 34.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Booking news, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total value of $1,945,611.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,982 shares in the company, valued at $91,334,534.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,302.37, for a total transaction of $421,333.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,408,243.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,239 shares of company stock valued at $2,764,604. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BKNG. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,710.00 to $2,740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $2,300.00 to $2,800.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,470.42.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

