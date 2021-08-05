Clean Yield Group Has $458,000 Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 4.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,038 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 317 shares during the quarter. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Comcast were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Comcast by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 104,279 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,086,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 188.1% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 10,725 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 7,002 shares during the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,531 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 60,665 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,459,000 after purchasing an additional 5,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Oklahoma grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 26,430 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 2,745 shares during the period. 82.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on CMCSA. Citigroup raised their target price on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Comcast in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Comcast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Comcast from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.93.

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $233,319.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,977,335.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $229,323.59. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,806.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Comcast stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $58.27. 354,590 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,015,630. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.42. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $40.97 and a 12 month high of $59.70. The company has a market cap of $266.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%. As a group, research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

