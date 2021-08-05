Bruderman Asset Management LLC Buys 73 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Bruderman Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,707 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 2.9% of Bruderman Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Bruderman Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Fusion Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. MRJ Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $49,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 21 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 20 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,143.89.

Shares of Amazon.com stock traded up $28.28 on Thursday, hitting $3,383.00. The stock had a trading volume of 51,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,964,403. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 trillion, a PE ratio of 58.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,871.00 and a 52-week high of $3,773.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3,465.32.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. As a group, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 1,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $3,544,555.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,762,489.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 17,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,260.87, for a total transaction of $56,259,790.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,376,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,533,163,642.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,060 shares of company stock valued at $68,733,589. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

