NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Shares Sold by Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 36.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,035 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 17,614 shares during the period. NovoCure accounts for approximately 2.2% of Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $6,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVCR. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of NovoCure by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,895 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of NovoCure in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $268,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of NovoCure by 135.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 1,255 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of NovoCure in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of NovoCure by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 94,609 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 71.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NVCR stock traded up $4.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $157.42. 16,536 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 871,421. NovoCure Limited has a 1-year low of $74.21 and a 1-year high of $232.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $197.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 9.00 and a quick ratio of 8.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,147.77 and a beta of 1.14.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.16). NovoCure had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.18%. As a group, analysts forecast that NovoCure Limited will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of NovoCure from $229.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of NovoCure in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Truist boosted their target price on shares of NovoCure from $132.00 to $142.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $154.00 target price (down from $159.00) on shares of NovoCure in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NovoCure currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.14.

In related news, Director Gabriel Leung sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.55, for a total transaction of $204,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,941,354.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Pritesh Shah sold 23,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $5,061,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,732 shares in the company, valued at $16,712,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,393 shares of company stock worth $6,346,969 in the last 90 days. 4.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

