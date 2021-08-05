Berkshire Bank Decreases Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Berkshire Bank cut its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 467 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for 1.2% of Berkshire Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.6% in the second quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.6% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 371,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,853,000 after acquiring an additional 29,255 shares during the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 61,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,760,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.8% in the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 27,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.3% in the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 62,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,870,000 after acquiring an additional 9,233 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $1,513,455.68. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MRK stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $75.33. 385,242 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,705,261. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.71 and a 52 week high of $87.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.59. The company has a market cap of $190.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.47, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.41.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 53.80%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.77%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MRK shares. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price objective for the company. Truist started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.26.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Recommended Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.