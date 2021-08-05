BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 4.37%.

Shares of NASDAQ BGCP traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.53. 190,487 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,102,040. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 1.84. BGC Partners has a 1 year low of $2.22 and a 1 year high of $6.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.73.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BGCP. TheStreet cut BGC Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

BGC Partners, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage services to the financial markets. The firm offers integrated voice, hybrid, and fully electronic brokerage in a broad range of products, including fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, insurance, energy and commodities, and futures. It also provides trade execution, brokerage, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information, and other back-office services.

