White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Sells 200 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 3.4% of White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $12,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tri Star Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Tri Star Advisors Inc. now owns 4,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 79.1% in the second quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 97,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,413,000 after buying an additional 4,570 shares during the period. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 27,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period.

VTV traded up $0.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $139.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,971,179. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $100.68 and a twelve month high of $142.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.51.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

