Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $134.29.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Vertical Research upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Lincoln Electric from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 1.5% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 2.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 0.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 0.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,973,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 5.0% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LECO stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $137.76. 2,794 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 232,288. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $132.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.17. Lincoln Electric has a 1-year low of $86.88 and a 1-year high of $141.12.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $826.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.15 million. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 41.01% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Lincoln Electric will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

