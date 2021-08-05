Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.67 EPS

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($5.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.39) by ($0.67), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $50.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($6.13) EPS. Royal Caribbean Group’s revenue was down 71.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of RCL stock traded up $5.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $78.19. The company had a trading volume of 244,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,603,927. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.70. Royal Caribbean Group has a 1-year low of $48.38 and a 1-year high of $99.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 2.80.

RCL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.69.

In related news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 278,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.56, for a total transaction of $26,355,763.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,371,971.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Naftali Holtz sold 5,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total value of $485,729.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,989,578.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 9.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Royal Caribbean Group

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 ships with an aggregate capacity of approximately 137,930 berths.

