MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.24 EPS

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 17.93% and a negative net margin of 47.65%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.52) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 682.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

MGM Resorts International stock traded up $2.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.42. The stock had a trading volume of 381,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,845,662. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $19.34 billion, a PE ratio of -9.03 and a beta of 2.42. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $16.31 and a 1-year high of $45.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.0025 dividend. This is a positive change from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is -0.25%.

In related news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $880,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 224,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,888,912. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Alexis Herman sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $161,775.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,007. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 52,850 shares of company stock worth $2,240,575 in the last three months. 5.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MGM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist upped their price target on MGM Resorts International from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.15.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

