Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $16.20-17.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $17.16. Parker-Hannifin also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $16.200-$17.000 EPS.

NYSE:PH traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $301.94. 25,501 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 885,010. Parker-Hannifin has a fifty-two week low of $183.02 and a fifty-two week high of $324.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $38.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $303.82.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 25.33%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin will post 14.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on PH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $364.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $336.07.

In other news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 7,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.95, for a total value of $2,435,139.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,585,545.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.04, for a total transaction of $1,257,117.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,497 shares in the company, valued at $3,679,499.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

