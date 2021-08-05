Empire (TSE:EMP.A) Price Target Increased to C$46.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Empire (TSE:EMP.A) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.35% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Empire from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Empire from C$47.00 to C$45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Empire from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Empire from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Empire from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$45.56.

EMP.A traded up C$0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$41.31. 195,427 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 517,021. Empire has a one year low of C$32.63 and a one year high of C$42.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.59. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.05 billion and a PE ratio of 15.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$40.54.

In other Empire news, Senior Officer Pierre St-Laurent sold 7,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.34, for a total transaction of C$304,945.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$60,195.41. Also, Senior Officer Vivek Sood sold 2,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.59, for a total transaction of C$109,941.43. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$503,703.57. Insiders have sold a total of 62,935 shares of company stock worth $2,526,986 in the last quarter.

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

