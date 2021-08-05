Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) PT Raised to C$17.50

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.06% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on DIR.UN. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities increased their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$17.00 price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$15.00 price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$15.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$16.78.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst stock traded down C$0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$15.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 267,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,958. The firm has a market cap of C$3.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a 1 year low of C$10.71 and a 1 year high of C$16.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$15.30.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

