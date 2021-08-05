$108.55 Million in Sales Expected for DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) to report $108.55 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for DiamondRock Hospitality’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $90.27 million and the highest estimate coming in at $133.74 million. DiamondRock Hospitality posted sales of $20.38 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 432.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that DiamondRock Hospitality will report full year sales of $475.38 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $402.76 million to $548.05 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $729.11 million, with estimates ranging from $660.36 million to $851.52 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for DiamondRock Hospitality.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.67). DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 30.71% and a negative net margin of 262.15%. The business had revenue of $72.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DRH shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.59.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRH. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 37.6% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 12,483,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,583,000 after acquiring an additional 3,410,119 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the fourth quarter valued at $21,272,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 5.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,412,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $426,553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308,657 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 22.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,492,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,077,000 after buying an additional 1,908,359 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Growth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the first quarter worth $15,450,000.

Shares of NYSE:DRH traded up $0.52 on Monday, reaching $8.66. 177,094 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,268,446. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.58. DiamondRock Hospitality has a twelve month low of $4.52 and a twelve month high of $11.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

