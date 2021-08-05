ATB Capital Increases NFI Group (TSE:NFI) Price Target to C$38.00

NFI Group (TSE:NFI) had its target price raised by investment analysts at ATB Capital from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 30.45% from the stock’s current price.

NFI has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bankshares cut their price objective on NFI Group from C$34.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on NFI Group from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on NFI Group to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TD Securities increased their price target on NFI Group from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on NFI Group from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$35.22.

TSE NFI traded down C$0.43 on Thursday, hitting C$29.13. 177,779 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 329,896. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$27.17. NFI Group has a twelve month low of C$14.40 and a twelve month high of C$32.74. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.07 billion and a P/E ratio of -17.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.66, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

NFI Group (TSE:NFI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C$0.21. The firm had revenue of C$727.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$683.34 million. Research analysts expect that NFI Group will post 1.267219 earnings per share for the current year.

NFI Group Company Profile

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the name Alexander Dennis Limited; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts name.

