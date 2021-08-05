Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) Given New C$41.00 Price Target at CIBC

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) had its target price increased by research analysts at CIBC from C$38.00 to C$41.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 24.81% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$37.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$29.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$39.71.

Shares of Sleep Country Canada stock remained flat at $C$32.85 during trading on Thursday. 161,588 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,676. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.92. Sleep Country Canada has a 52 week low of C$19.13 and a 52 week high of C$35.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$29.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.30.

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$183.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$162.05 million. Equities analysts predict that Sleep Country Canada will post 2.3375967 earnings per share for the current year.

Sleep Country Canada Company Profile

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow cases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

