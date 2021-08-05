TMX Group (TSE:X) PT Raised to C$145.00 at CIBC

TMX Group (TSE:X) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at CIBC to C$145.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 2.15% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$149.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$155.00 price target (up previously from C$145.00) on shares of TMX Group in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$147.00 to C$148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of TMX Group to C$148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$158.00 price target on shares of TMX Group in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$152.00.
Shares of X traded up C$5.94 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$141.95. 130,846 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,628. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.16, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 1.01. TMX Group has a 52-week low of C$120.13 and a 52-week high of C$145.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$132.54. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.44.
In related news, Senior Officer Cheryl Graden sold 3,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$132.66, for a total transaction of C$496,395.01. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,565 shares in the company, valued at C$1,932,120.08.
TMX Group Company Profile
TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.
