TMX Group (TSE:X) PT Raised to C$145.00 at CIBC

TMX Group (TSE:X) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at CIBC to C$145.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 2.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$149.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$155.00 price target (up previously from C$145.00) on shares of TMX Group in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$147.00 to C$148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of TMX Group to C$148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$158.00 price target on shares of TMX Group in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$152.00.

Shares of X traded up C$5.94 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$141.95. 130,846 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,628. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.16, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 1.01. TMX Group has a 52-week low of C$120.13 and a 52-week high of C$145.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$132.54. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.44.

TMX Group (TSE:X) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.74 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$252.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$243.91 million. Equities research analysts expect that TMX Group will post 6.9899998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Cheryl Graden sold 3,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$132.66, for a total transaction of C$496,395.01. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,565 shares in the company, valued at C$1,932,120.08.

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

