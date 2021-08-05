BMO Capital Markets Increases Stantec (TSE:STN) Price Target to C$67.00

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) had its price target lifted by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 13.04% from the stock’s previous close.

STN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Stantec from C$60.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. ATB Capital cut shares of Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Stantec from C$59.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Stantec from C$56.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$51.00 price target on shares of Stantec in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Stantec has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$58.50.

Shares of STN stock traded down C$0.85 on Thursday, reaching C$59.27. 460,555 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,482. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$55.69. The stock has a market cap of C$6.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.19. Stantec has a twelve month low of C$37.46 and a twelve month high of C$61.99.

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.53 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$878.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$926.47 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stantec will post 2.6300002 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Stantec news, Director Valentino Dimanno sold 9,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$54.37, for a total transaction of C$502,792.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,201 shares in the company, valued at C$1,479,016.29. Also, Director Robert Gomes sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$54.00, for a total transaction of C$540,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 155,752 shares in the company, valued at C$8,410,608. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,695 shares of company stock worth $2,037,791.

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

