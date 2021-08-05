Algorand (ALGO) Market Cap Tops $2.69 Billion

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 5th. Algorand has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion and approximately $78.84 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Algorand has traded up 0% against the dollar. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.85 or 0.00002089 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00033886 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.95 or 0.00268505 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000774 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.27 or 0.00032708 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00006089 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00014884 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,021.24 or 0.02516755 BTC.

About Algorand

Algorand (ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 5,670,087,734 coins and its circulating supply is 3,174,091,530 coins. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation . The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation . Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

Buying and Selling Algorand

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

