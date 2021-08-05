Patron Price Hits $0.0066 (PAT)

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 5th. Patron has a market capitalization of $2.59 million and approximately $6,252.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Patron coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0066 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Patron has traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002464 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.18 or 0.00059599 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002635 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00016556 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002466 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $374.10 or 0.00921950 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.29 or 0.00096815 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.63 or 0.00043448 BTC.

Patron Profile

Patron (CRYPTO:PAT) is a coin. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 393,938,955 coins. Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Patron’s official website is patron-influencers.com . The official message board for Patron is medium.com/@patronproject

According to CryptoCompare, “PATRON is an Ethereum-based social network media sharing marketplace. Influencers and social media (SNS) users from around the world can publish, discover, reserve, or sell influencer data on PATRON's platform on both web and mobile. PAT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the PATRON platform. “

Buying and Selling Patron

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Patron should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Patron using one of the exchanges listed above.

