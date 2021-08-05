DeltaChain (DELTA) Market Cap Reaches $272,093.75

DeltaChain (CURRENCY:DELTA) traded up 7.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. Over the last week, DeltaChain has traded 81.5% lower against the US dollar. One DeltaChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. DeltaChain has a total market cap of $272,093.75 and approximately $1,704.00 worth of DeltaChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.64 or 0.00427910 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000207 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000065 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001161 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $316.54 or 0.00780084 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004248 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000054 BTC.

About DeltaChain

DeltaChain is a coin. It was first traded on March 28th, 2021. DeltaChain’s total supply is 7,500,000,000 coins. DeltaChain’s official Twitter account is @deltachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DeltaChain is deltachain.tech . The official message board for DeltaChain is medium.com/@deltachain

According to CryptoCompare, “DeltaChain inherits and develops the Ethereum technology platform, with open source P2P, it aims to accelerate all transactions quickly, minimize risk, enhance high security, and does not involve any third parties. “

DeltaChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeltaChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeltaChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

