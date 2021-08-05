BOScoin (BOS) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.00

BOScoin (CURRENCY:BOS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. One BOScoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0097 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BOScoin has a total market capitalization of $8.42 million and approximately $1.00 worth of BOScoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BOScoin has traded down 12.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000369 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 28% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About BOScoin

BOS is a mFBA coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. BOScoin’s total supply is 1,248,426,475 coins and its circulating supply is 865,842,501 coins. The official website for BOScoin is boscoin.io. The Reddit community for BOScoin is /r/boscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BOScoin’s official Twitter account is @boscoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here. BOScoin’s official message board is forum.boscoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “BOScoin is a Cryptocurrency Platform that enables the development and deployment of Trust Contracts which are decidable and approachable framework for creating and executing contracts on the blockchain. BOScoin is based on a Modified Federated Byzantine Agreement algorithm which will allow for low latency transactions while being more energy efficient. BOS is the underlying value token in the platform with 500M tokens and a 5 second avg. transaction time. “

BOScoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOScoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOScoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOScoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

