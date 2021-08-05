Clean Yield Group Sells 400 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Clean Yield Group lessened its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 2.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $2,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXPD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,068,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,053,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848,506 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,157,967 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $339,281,000 after purchasing an additional 90,230 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.4% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,503,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $269,550,000 after purchasing an additional 9,631 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,047,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $194,655,000 after purchasing an additional 765,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,022,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $217,751,000 after buying an additional 35,187 shares during the last quarter. 92.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Shares of EXPD traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $123.92. 16,449 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,061,326. The company has a market cap of $20.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $126.17. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.51 and a 1 year high of $130.76.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 37.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert R. Wright sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $533,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,959,634.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 4,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.43, for a total value of $486,296.34. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,115,834.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 221,488 shares of company stock worth $27,392,763 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Expeditors International of Washington currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.50.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.