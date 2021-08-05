Clean Yield Group Invests $1.30 Million in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 29,818 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,295,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 7,815,674 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $296,214,000 after buying an additional 531,091 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI grew its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 6,861,494 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $260,051,000 after acquiring an additional 763,198 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew during the 1st quarter worth about $126,659,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 6.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,282,189 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $86,495,000 after purchasing an additional 132,695 shares during the period. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 2,009,495 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $76,160,000 after acquiring an additional 171,683 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SNN. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Smith & Nephew from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.83.

Shares of Smith & Nephew stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $38.62. 3,352 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 554,161. The company has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.07, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.72. Smith & Nephew plc has a 1-year low of $34.29 and a 1-year high of $46.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

