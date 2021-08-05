McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Sold by Clean Yield Group

Clean Yield Group lowered its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,924 shares during the quarter. McCormick & Company, Incorporated makes up about 1.2% of Clean Yield Group’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $3,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 159.3% in the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. 74.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MKC traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $83.47. The company had a trading volume of 10,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,190. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.26. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $82.03 and a 1-year high of $105.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $22.31 billion, a PE ratio of 29.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.48.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.06%.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers rice, spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

