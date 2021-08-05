Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Shares Sold by Clean Yield Group

Clean Yield Group lessened its stake in shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) by 4.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Middlesex Water were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Middlesex Water by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 74,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after purchasing an additional 4,535 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Middlesex Water by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,414,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $111,795,000 after purchasing an additional 57,629 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Middlesex Water by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 315,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,941,000 after purchasing an additional 26,520 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Middlesex Water by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 32,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSEX traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $108.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,079. Middlesex Water has a twelve month low of $59.60 and a twelve month high of $107.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 48.33 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.28.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Middlesex Water had a net margin of 27.04% and a return on equity of 11.17%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Middlesex Water will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Middlesex Water’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

In other Middlesex Water news, CEO Dennis W. Doll sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total transaction of $213,000.00. Also, VP Bernadette M. Sohler sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total transaction of $86,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $432,673. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,800 shares of company stock worth $325,351 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MSEX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Middlesex Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Middlesex Water in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of Middlesex Water from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

About Middlesex Water

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers in parts of New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania.

