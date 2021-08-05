Acorn Energy (OTCMKTS:ACFN) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Acorn Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACFN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.58. Acorn Energy shares last traded at $0.57, with a volume of 2,500 shares traded.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.59.

Acorn Energy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ACFN)

Acorn Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of technology driven solutions for energy infrastructure asset management. It operates through the Power Generation (PG) and Cathodic Protection (CP) segments. The PG segment offers wireless remote monitoring and control systems and services for critical assets, as well as Internet of Things (IoT) applications.

