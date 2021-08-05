P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $63.33. P.A.M. Transportation Services shares last traded at $62.45, with a volume of 6,735 shares changing hands.
Separately, TheStreet cut shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $355.13 million, a PE ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.56.
About P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI)
P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a truckload transportation and logistics company in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company is involved in the transportation of general commodities. Its freight primarily consists of automotive parts; expedited goods; consumer goods, such as general retail store merchandise; and manufactured goods, including heating and air conditioning units.
