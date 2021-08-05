P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $63.33. P.A.M. Transportation Services shares last traded at $62.45, with a volume of 6,735 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $355.13 million, a PE ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.56.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 200,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,390,000 after buying an additional 6,792 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 104,598 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,454,000 after purchasing an additional 5,768 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,942 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 392.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,593 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 4,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services during the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.75% of the company’s stock.

About P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI)

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a truckload transportation and logistics company in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company is involved in the transportation of general commodities. Its freight primarily consists of automotive parts; expedited goods; consumer goods, such as general retail store merchandise; and manufactured goods, including heating and air conditioning units.

