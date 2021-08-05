VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III (NYSE:VPCC) Trading Up 0.3%

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III, Inc. (NYSE:VPCC)’s share price was up 0.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.89 and last traded at $9.88. Approximately 9,653 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 132,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.85.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.89.

About VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III (NYSE:VPCC)

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III, Inc intends to acquire assets or businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

