Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) Sets New 1-Year High at $9.06

Shares of Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.06 and last traded at $9.01, with a volume of 19274 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.28.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DSKE. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Daseke from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Daseke in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Daseke from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Daseke in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Daseke currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $587.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.98.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.40. Daseke had a return on equity of 97.97% and a net margin of 3.52%. Equities research analysts expect that Daseke, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Daseke by 33.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 8,329 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Daseke in the second quarter valued at about $1,277,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Daseke by 77.8% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 61,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 26,767 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Daseke by 12.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 294,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 32,132 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Daseke by 0.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 303,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares during the period. 37.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE)

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials, as well as heavy machinery, such as construction, mining, and agriculture.

