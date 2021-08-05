Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,504 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $1,511,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,144,840 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,072,678,000 after acquiring an additional 22,386 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $336,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 12,252 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $6,127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,295 shares during the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded up $3.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $629.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,570,411. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $575.30. The firm has a market cap of $299.97 billion, a PE ratio of 54.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $420.78 and a 1-year high of $631.64.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $580.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $604.84.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.71, for a total transaction of $1,602,452.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,955,252.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 43 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.76, for a total transaction of $26,907.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,364 shares of company stock valued at $9,901,364 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.