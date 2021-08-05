Clean Yield Group Lowers Stock Holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS)

Clean Yield Group lowered its holdings in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,059 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 522 shares during the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings makes up 1.7% of Clean Yield Group’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Clean Yield Group owned about 0.80% of Hingham Institution for Savings worth $4,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,842 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 316.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 283 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 246.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,154 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 2,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Research & Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 1.3% in the first quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 9,117 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Hingham Institution for Savings alerts:

Hingham Institution for Savings stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $298.00. 102 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,375. Hingham Institution for Savings has a 52-week low of $175.01 and a 52-week high of $325.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $634.74 million, a P/E ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $295.47.

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The savings and loans company reported $6.27 EPS for the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 53.61%. The firm had revenue of $33.54 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is an increase from Hingham Institution for Savings’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%.

About Hingham Institution for Savings

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various financial products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers savings, checking, money market, demand deposit, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and residential real estate, construction, home equity, commercial, and consumer loans.

See Also: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS).

Receive News & Ratings for Hingham Institution for Savings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hingham Institution for Savings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.