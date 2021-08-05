Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Stake Lowered by Clean Yield Group

Clean Yield Group reduced its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,595 shares during the period. Unilever makes up 2.8% of Clean Yield Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Unilever were worth $8,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 326.7% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,460,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649,551 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Unilever by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,849,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,032,000 after buying an additional 2,077,342 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 113.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,502,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865,442 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,712,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 202.4% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,398,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,092,000 after acquiring an additional 936,202 shares during the last quarter. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Unilever alerts:

Shares of UL stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $57.13. 74,595 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,951,076. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $51.98 and a 1-year high of $63.89. The stock has a market cap of $150.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.5031 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $2.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.08%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UL. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.01 target price on Unilever and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd.

Unilever Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

See Also: What is channel trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.