Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC Has $1.19 Million Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,895 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the first quarter worth $61,201,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 69.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 42,244 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,510,000 after buying an additional 17,253 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amgen during the first quarter worth $3,453,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Amgen during the first quarter worth $5,578,000. Finally, Payden & Rygel grew its holdings in Amgen by 1.5% during the first quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 134,340 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,425,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. 75.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMGN. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Amgen from $265.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird restated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.05.

AMGN traded up $4.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $232.82. 127,247 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,053,454. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.91. The stock has a market cap of $133.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.66. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $210.28 and a 12-month high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.68% and a net margin of 22.55%. Equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.41%.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.59, for a total value of $250,590.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,241,736.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.78, for a total value of $62,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,110,098.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,750 shares of company stock worth $944,810. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

