White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Buys 5,050 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 91.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,050 shares during the quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $583,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 14.2% in the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 172,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,447,000 after buying an additional 21,546 shares during the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 108,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,946,000 after buying an additional 3,411 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 28.4% in the first quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 38,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after buying an additional 8,518 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 23.7% in the first quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 32,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after buying an additional 6,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 11.7% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 50,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after buying an additional 5,286 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $55.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,301,381. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.37. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $54.05 and a one year high of $55.67.

