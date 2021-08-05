Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Releases Earnings Results

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.87, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 3.55%. The company’s revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share.

Shares of LNC traded up $3.84 on Thursday, reaching $64.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,352,409. Lincoln National has a twelve month low of $29.42 and a twelve month high of $71.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.00. The firm has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.75%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LNC. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. upped their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lincoln National currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.07.

In other Lincoln National news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 1,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total value of $96,748.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,412.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

