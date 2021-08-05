Spire (NYSE:SR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Spire (NYSE:SR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.300-$4.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.440. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Spire also updated its FY21 guidance to $4.30-4.50 EPS.

Spire stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $73.15. 1,709 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 318,703. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.29. Spire has a fifty-two week low of $50.58 and a fifty-two week high of $77.95.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.77 million. Spire had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 11.05%. Spire’s revenue was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.75 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Spire will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. Spire’s payout ratio is 69.15%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spire from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sidoti raised shares of Spire from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Spire from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Spire from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Spire from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $77.22.

In related news, Director John P. Stupp, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total value of $448,380.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,282,366.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

